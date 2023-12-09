Experts warn shoppers to be wary of gift card fraud

(WIFR) - As you continue your Christmas shopping, you might want to think twice about purchasing a gift card.

Cases of gift card fraud have been sweeping the nation, catching shoppers unaware. The National Retail Federation expects 44% of people to buy a gift card for their loved ones. Without knowing it, that card could become worthless, in the blink of an eye.

“What the scammers do is, they go in, they either get the pin number off those cards or cover the actual pin number with a number of their own,” Dennis Horton of the Better Business Bureau says.

The rows and rows of gift card aisles in department all over the country are a perfect spot for scammers. Stealing the card information, these criminals can steal the loaded money as soon as the card is activated. A tampered gift card could mean torn packaging. scuff marks and scratches on the card.

Anchor Wealth Management operations manager Andrew Burgess suggests exercising caution when purchasing a gift card. He says asking retail stores about any concerns could keep your money safe.

“Just slow down, take a second, inspect what you’re purchasing, raise any red flags with people who work there or pull from the back of the rack for a gift card instead of the front,” Burgess says. “Ask questions if you have concerns whatsoever.”

Experts say anyone that has been victimized by a gift card scam should immediately report it.

“I’m going to want to report it locally to my local police so that they can see if there are patterns in my own town, “Siobhan Johnson, public affairs officer says. “And then I want to report it to that store as well because the store might be able to go out and save someone else from having the same experience that I had.”

Johnson also says even if you are not a victim, talk to your loved ones about the scam. As you gather this holiday season, ask family members if they’ve heard of the scam, then make a plan to keep everyone’s money safe.

“Don’t just let that money be gone, every single report matters so once people do that, authorities can go in,” Johnson says. “And they can go ahead, and they educate the public on what to look for, what’s happening and how to identify the scam.”

The Federal Trade Commision reported more than 48,000 cases of gift card fraud last year. Altogether, a total of $228 million was accumulated in losses.

