Winnebago County resident celebrates graduation from Veterans’ Court

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday is not only the 82nd remembrance of the Pearl Harbor attacks: It’s also the day one local veteran who struggled with alcohol addiction graduates from a local court program.

Dec. 7 will now be a special day for veteran B.J. Vega It’s the day he graduated from Winnebago County Veterans’ Court, a voluntary program to help vets recover so they can live a better life.

“This was an incredible milestone for me to accomplish with the team and with my family,” says Vega. “I never thought in my wildest dreams. The mistakes I’ve made could have given me that type of sentence as long and what it would do for my life, so it was very scary and new for me.”

Vega faced alcohol problems, which led to losing his job twice and even faced a four-to-14-year prison sentence. In the two years since he enrolled in the program. He’s turned his life around and will celebrate three years of sobriety next week.

“This is just a benchmark and I’m going to continue this path, my journey, my life, and focus on my priorities.”

Those in vets court receive drug, alcohol and mental health treatment services in addition to case management. Vega became the court’s 29th graduate. Presiding Veterans’ Court Judge John Gibbons says this is a win-win.

“You’ve got someone who’s avoided the prison system. In B.J.’s case, wanting to give back to society and to mentor other individuals to get them the help that they need so that they don’t enter and enter into the criminal justice system.”

Vega encourages other veterans to take advantage of the resources from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs because he says they were instrumental in his recovery.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Now hiring
More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford
Traffic crash
Traffic backed up on US 20 Bypass after two-vehicle crash
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found

Latest News

Lott, 73, of Caledonia, was taken into custody Dec. 7 and charged with four counts of...
Caledonia man faces felony charges involving child sexual abuse
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Belvidere Police Department respond to shots fired report
Comprehensive Community Solutions hosts an open house for its YouthBuild Rockford program.
Comprehensive Community Solutions receives $236K in grants for two projects
Dayton J. Hicks, 28, of Sterling, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue in...
Sterling shooting suspected arrested, police say