Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Rockford Thursday night.

A man and woman were shot while in their vehicle near the intersection of Winnebago and Acorn Streets just before 11:30.

The woman has a gunshot wound to the foot, the man was shot in the back. Both are expected to recover.

There’s no word on if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

