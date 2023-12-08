Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Rockford Thursday night.

A man and woman were shot while in their vehicle near the intersection of Winnebago and Acorn Streets just before 11:30.

The woman has a gunshot wound to the foot, the man was shot in the back. Both are expected to recover.

There’s no word on if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

