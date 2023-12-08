Sterling shooting suspected arrested, police say
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man wanted in connection with a shooting in November is behind bars, police say.
Dayton J. Hicks, 28, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue in Sterling on a Whiteside County warrant for reckless discharge of firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police said in a media release.
Around 6:52 a.m. on Nov. 9, police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 5th Street for a report of gunshots. Officers found on scene found two vehicles that were struck by bullets, police said.
No one was injured.
Police later named Hicks as a suspect in the incident.
