Sterling shooting suspected arrested, police say

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 8 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man wanted in connection with a shooting in November is behind bars, police say.

Dayton J. Hicks, 28, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue in Sterling on a Whiteside County warrant for reckless discharge of firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police said in a media release.

Around 6:52 a.m. on Nov. 9, police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 5th Street for a report of gunshots. Officers found on scene found two vehicles that were struck by bullets, police said.

No one was injured.

Police later named Hicks as a suspect in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Now hiring
More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford
Traffic crash
Traffic backed up on US 20 Bypass after two-vehicle crash
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Photo of a handgun at Flashpoint Firearms in Roscoe, IL.
Illinois has 24 hours to respond to gun ban challenge in the US Supreme Court

Latest News

Increasing Clouds and Upper 50's Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--12/8/23
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford
Local reactions to Collins' arrest
Local reactions to Collins' arrest
Jordan Collins, 33, of Kirkland was taken into custody Dec. 4 while on duty and lodged in the...
Kirkland man, Elgin police officer faces child porn charges