Sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library reopens in Winnebago County

Library
Library(Source: Pexels)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The United Way of Rock River Valley is again accepting registrations from Winnebago County residents to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that brings books to children.

From infancy to age five, kids enrolled in the program can receive a new, age-appropriate book mailed to their home each month.

Since first bringing Imagination Library to Winnebago County in 2020, United Way has given more than 90,000 books to over 5,000 children in the community.

Program registration was halted because of quick growth and high costs. Now Illinois will help fund Imagination Library programs in counties throughout the state, including Winnebago County. United Way of Rock River Valley will cover the remaining local costs.

To learn more about Imagination Library, visit unitedwayrrv.org/imaginationlibrary.

