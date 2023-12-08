A rainy Friday night followed by a calm, cooler weekend for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For December, todays weather is hard to beat. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day. A strong southwesterly wind, gusting up to 30 mph, will elevate our temperatures well above the average of 37 degrees. Highs today will be close to 20 degrees above our average as they are in the upper 50s.

Wind gusts today can reach up to 30 mph so make sure your yard decorations are secured or they might end up in your neighbors yard (DJ Baker)

If you have any evening plans tonight you should be good to go as a low pressure system makes it’s way into the stateline around 11 p.m. this evening. This will bring showers and a very slight chance for a rumble of thunder. I say the chances of thunder are around 10%. Rain totals are impressive for December as we can see anywhere from a quarter to a half of an inch of rain. Lows overnight will be in the lower 40s.

Rain enters our area around 11 this evening with the heaviest rain expected after midnight (DJ Baker)

Total rainfall with this system I expect anywhere between a quarter to a half of an inch. (DJ Baker)

Saturday morning the rain should be done pretty early on. I’d say by 8 or 9 the rain should be well out of our area. Winds will shift to be from the west reducing our highs to the mid-40s, but we will see a good amount of sunshine.

Our sky will quickly turn sunny Saturday morning as low pressure moves out of the stateline (DJ Baker)

Saturday night a cold front makes it’s way through shifting our winds to be from the northwest, but with little moisture in our atmosphere I’m not expecting this front to produce any precipitation. It will however drop our lows back to the upper 20s.

Saturday night we return to the 20s with mostly cloudy skies (DJ Baker)

On Sunday we will really feel the effects of the cold front as highs barely get above the freezing mark. Sunday will feature another day with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Sunday will be much cooler as highs are in the mid-50s (DJ Baker)

If you are going to miss the heat of yesterday and today, you won’t have to wait long. A high pressure system is expected to enter the stateline next Thursday raising our temperatures back to well above average as highs near the 50 degree mark next Thursday and Friday.

High pressure brings warmer temperatures to end next week (DJ Baker)

