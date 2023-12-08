‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain

Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/VIDEOS/CNN)
By KHOU staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDNA, Texas (KHOU) - In a small Texas town, Jacquelin Medina said she is grieving the loss of her only child, Lizbeth, who was only 16 years old.

“The most horrible way a mother could find her child,” Medina said. “She was murdered in cold blood. It should have been a great day because she was involved in the Christmas parade. She was going to be with the cheer squad.”

But on Tuesday, Lizbeth Medina never made it to that parade.

Her mother said she came home to their apartment, only to find her daughter dead.

“I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her,” Medina said.

According to Edna police, officers along with the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers said they are investigating what they believe to be a capital murder case.

Police are sharing limited details on what happened.

“Someone dared to go in and just rip my daughter away from me. It just kills me,” Medina said.

Medina said she feels broken.

“I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone, wouldn’t dare to hurt anyone,” she said.

Medina said she’s praying for justice for her little girl.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Now hiring
More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford
Traffic crash
Traffic backed up on US 20 Bypass after two-vehicle crash
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Photo of a handgun at Flashpoint Firearms in Roscoe, IL.
Illinois has 24 hours to respond to gun ban challenge in the US Supreme Court

Latest News

Doug Emhoff helps mark start of Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism
A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.
Hot air balloon makes hard landing in neighborhood
FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1,...
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen faces possible life sentence
Orphaned pups are typically designated by the federal government as non-releasable when they...
Sea otter pup found alone has new home at aquarium
File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market