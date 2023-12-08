Locals celebrate the first day of Hanukkah

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Households across the stateline are lighting the first of eight candles as Hanukkah is celebrated by many.

The festival of lights remembers the reclaiming of the Jerusalem temple after it was taken over. The legend has been passed down from generation to generation, recalling a fight for religious freedom.

“There’s an eternal light in the temple that is supposed to burn eternally, and they only had enough oil for one night, so it lasted only eight nights so that’s why we celebrate Hanukkah over eight nights, and we light the menorah,” David Sklar, Beth-EL Temple teacher says.

The beloved Jewish holiday kicks off more than a weeks’ worth of family celebrations all about lighting up the darkness. Keeping the Jewish culture alive, one candle is lit a day as traditional prayers, songs and food fill Jewish households.

“The idea of light at this of year and bringing light into the darkness, having hope in dark times is as relevant now as ever before,” Beth-EL Temple Rabbi Binah Wing says.

A symbol of freedom for all, the holiday brings families together to remember where they came from. Rabbi Wing says the current Middle East conflict has some believing Hannukah will be different this year. But she says the Jewish community is known for not letting hard times affect their religious celebrations.

“No matter what we light the Hanukkah candles, and we do what we can to try and celebrate no matter what our life is like and that’s been true of Jews throughout the centuries that we don’t let what is going on keep us from our tradition,” Rabbi Wing says.

The Rabbi also points out that people might be surprised by the importance of the holiday. While a sacred celebration, Hanukkah is one of the lesser holidays, with Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah held above it. Hanukkah’s popularity is a more recent development with its close proximity to Christmas.

Hannukah will end Dec. 15 after more than a week of emphasizing the reparation of the world through community impact.

