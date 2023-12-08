Kirkland man, Elgin police officer faces child porn charges

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A Kirkland man and Elgin police officer faces felony charges after an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office .

Jordan Collins, 33, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 13.

CBS 2 Chicago reports investigators found evidence of child pornography at his Kirkland home on Dec. 4. He was taken into custody later that evening while on duty.

The investigation launched after a tip submitted by the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Law enforcement returned to Collins’ residence Wednesday in the 400 block of First Street, located across the street from Hiawatha Elementary School and high school.

During the search, they found guns and a large amount of ammunition inside the home.

He’s is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail with a court date on Dec. 20.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley released a statement Wednesday saying Collins was immediately placed on administrative leave following his arrest. CBS 2 Chicago reports Collins has worked with the department for the last five years.

The department also shared Chief Lalley’s statement via social media:

Attorney General Raoul said his office will co-prosecute this case with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney office and that the case is part of his ongoing work with federal and local law enforcement agencies to “apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.”

“All child predators, particularly those in a position of authority, must be held accountable for the horrific crime of child pornography that can leave life-long scars on victims and their families,” Raoul said. “I am absolutely committed to working with local law enforcement agencies to protect communities from offenders who exploit children – even if those individuals are themselves supposed to be keeping their communities safe.”

Child sexual exploitation can be reported online at www.cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov.

