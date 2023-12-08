Juvenile suspect identified after 18-year-old shot in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a 17-year-old juvenile faces several charges after a shooting Thursday evening.

Officers dispatched just before 5 p.m. Thursday, to the 100 block of East Fourth Street. Witnesses told police multiple shots were fired before a small black SUV took off from the area.

Later, an 18-year-old boy was dropped off at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe that the incident was targeted and asks for the community’s help by providing any additional information or security footage from the area.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the shooter to the police on Friday. The juvenile was determined as a suspect and taken into custody. They are currently lodged into the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

The minor is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and three counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

