Determining temperatures: A matter of electricity?

thermometer icon cold and heat, temperature scale symbol, cool and hot weather sign, isolated...
thermometer icon cold and heat, temperature scale symbol, cool and hot weather sign, isolated vector image(Lentochka | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By DJ Baker
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The traditional thermometer is iconic.

The bright red cylinder filled with mercury, that rises and falls with the temperature is a great way to quickly see the current temperature. But it’s not the most accurate.

That award goes to the thermistor, or thermally sensitive resistor. It’s made of powdered metal oxides and is used in things like electric thermostats. In fact, they kind of look like metal hairpins. When a current is run through the thermistor, the amount of resistance typically drops telling us the temperature is warmer. Your thermostat uses that resistance to determine your home’s temperature within a half of a degree.

Your thermostat isn’t the only appliance in your home that uses thermistors. You can find them in your refrigerator, oven, and your phone.

So next time you want to figure out how exactly how warm or cold it is, your best bet would be an electric thermometer with a thermistor.

