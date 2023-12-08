Comprehensive Community Solutions receives $236K in grants for two projects

Comprehensive Community Solutions hosts an open house for its YouthBuild Rockford program.
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comprehensive Community Solutions (CSS) recently received $236,000 this year for its Mott Brothers Company campus renovations and YouthBuild Rockford program.

On Nov. 27, Rockford City Council approved a $200,000 capital improvement agreement to renovate and expand workspace on buildings at 917 South Main Street. The three buildings, constructed in 1920, once served as the Mott Brothers Company headquarters until it was purchased by CSS in 2002. Rockford City Council funds will be used to renovate the façade, painting and siding updates.

“For 21 years, our facility has been a second home for Rockford youth and their families. Investing now will ensure our building is standing with the next generation.” William Chatman, Executive Director and CEO for CSS stated.

CSS also announced that the YouthBuild Rockford program received $36,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to continue its work in credit attainment. YouthBuild is a two-year pre-apprenticeship construction program that works to decrease skill gaps within Rockford. The program is designed to help participants ages 16-24 grow soft skills through employability, life skills and leadership development workshops.

“We must continue to invest in human capital,” William Chatman says. “Skill attainment makes youth capable of building the life they envision for themselves and contribute to the success of their family and community at a high level.”

You can learn more about CSS and its programs through its website at https://comprehensivecommunitysolutions.org/.

