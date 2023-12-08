Caledonia man faces felony charges involving child sexual abuse

Lott, 73, of Caledonia, was taken into custody Dec. 7 and charged with four counts of...
Lott, 73, of Caledonia, was taken into custody Dec. 7 and charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.(Boone County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 73-year-old Caledonia man was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Lott faces four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The charges come after a report made in November alleging sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 between 2001 and 2007.

Anyone with information on this or other cases is encouraged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

If convicted, Lott faces up to 60 years in prison for each count.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Now hiring
More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford
Traffic crash
Traffic backed up on US 20 Bypass after two-vehicle crash
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford

Latest News

Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Belvidere Police Department respond to shots fired report
Comprehensive Community Solutions hosts an open house for its YouthBuild Rockford program.
Comprehensive Community Solutions receives $236K in grants for two projects
Dayton J. Hicks, 28, of Sterling, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue in...
Sterling shooting suspected arrested, police say
Increasing Clouds and Upper 50's Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--12/8/23
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford