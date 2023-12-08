Caledonia man faces felony charges involving child sexual abuse

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 73-year-old Caledonia man was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Lott faces four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The charges come after a report made in November alleging sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 between 2001 and 2007.

Anyone with information on this or other cases is encouraged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

If convicted, Lott faces up to 60 years in prison for each count.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.