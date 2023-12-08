Belvidere Police Department respond to shots fired report

Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.(WKYT)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department looking for information after shots fired report leaves one man injured.

Belvidere police responded to a shots fired report before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, on the 100 block of East 4 Street. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired before seeing a small black SUV escape the scene. Police were unable to locate anyone involved.

Belvidere police were later notified by a nearby hospital of an 18-year-old man needing aid for a gunshot wound. Police believe that the incident was targeted and asks for the community’s help by providing any additional information or security footage from the area.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone with information pertaining to this shooting to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or to provide information anonymously, contact Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867

Information leading to an arrest can be subject to a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Now hiring
More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford
Traffic crash
Traffic backed up on US 20 Bypass after two-vehicle crash
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford

Latest News

Comprehensive Community Solutions hosts an open house for its YouthBuild Rockford program.
Comprehensive Community Solutions receives $236K in grants for two projects
Dayton J. Hicks, 28, of Sterling, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue in...
Sterling shooting suspected arrested, police say
Increasing Clouds and Upper 50's Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--12/8/23
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford
Local reactions to Collins' arrest
Local reactions to Collins' arrest