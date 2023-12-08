Belvidere Police Department respond to shots fired report

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department looking for information after shots fired report leaves one man injured.

Belvidere police responded to a shots fired report before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, on the 100 block of East 4 Street. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired before seeing a small black SUV escape the scene. Police were unable to locate anyone involved.

Belvidere police were later notified by a nearby hospital of an 18-year-old man needing aid for a gunshot wound. Police believe that the incident was targeted and asks for the community’s help by providing any additional information or security footage from the area.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone with information pertaining to this shooting to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or to provide information anonymously, contact Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867

Information leading to an arrest can be subject to a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

