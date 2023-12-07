Trustee position open for Boone County Fire District #2

Boone County Fire District #2
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A volunteer is needed to fill a vacant trustee position for the Boone County Fire District #2.

The district announced the opening Wednesday via social media:

Qualified applicants should email a letter of interest to tbecker@bcfd2.com or drop it off at the district #2 fire station, 1777 Henry Luckow Ln., Belvidere.

The deadline for letter submissions is Wednesday, Dec. 13.

