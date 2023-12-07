Traffic backed up on US 20 Bypass after two-vehicle crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists using U.S. 20 East should expect delays Thursday while crash cleanup is underway.

The crash at the Alpine Road ramp to U.S. 20 East has traffic at a slow crawl through the I-39 South interchange.

No word yet on when the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

