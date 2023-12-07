Traffic backed up on US 20 Bypass after two-vehicle crash

Traffic crash
Traffic crash(KYTV/MGN Online)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists using U.S. 20 East should expect delays Thursday while crash cleanup is underway.

The crash at the Alpine Road ramp to U.S. 20 East has traffic at a slow crawl through the I-39 South interchange.

No word yet on when the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Police dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street...
One wounded after shooting overnight in Rockford
Photo of a handgun at Flashpoint Firearms in Roscoe, IL.
Illinois has 24 hours to respond to gun ban challenge in the US Supreme Court
Pedestrian hit
Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found

Latest News

23 WIFR to host annual ‘Toys for the Holidays’ toy drive
23 WIFR to host annual ‘Toys for the Holidays’ toy drive
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Linden Road at I-39 soon to re-open in Rockford
There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market arrives in Rockford
There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market arrives in Rockford
Rockford man found guilty of domestic battery
Rockford man found guilty of domestic battery