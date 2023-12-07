Tracking a wet Friday night for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a beautiful day! The sun is shining bright and it will stay that way throughout the day. Winds are from the south allowing temperatures to be well above average as highs will be in the lower 50s.

Sunny skies remain through the afternoon with clouds coming in the evening (DJ Baker)

Overnight tonight I predict a record will be broken. The warmth from the day, clouds rolling in this evening, and a strong southerly wind will play a role in keeping our overnight warm. I doubt we will get below 40 degrees this evening which would break the record of 37 degrees set in 1987.

Overnight tonight clouds and strong southerly winds could help us break a record (DJ Baker)

Friday we will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks allowing the sun to peak out. If we get more sunshine we could reach the upper 50s, getting close to the record of 60 degrees, but I expect our temperatures to only be in the mid-50s with more clouds than sun. Winds will be on the stronger side as some gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph.

Gusty winds are expected Friday, but they will keep us quite warm (DJ Baker)

Friday night a low pressure system makes it’s way into the stateline brining rain along with it. I expect the rain to start after midnight, so if you have any plans Friday night you should be good to go. Rain totals aren’t too impressive as we should receive no more than two tenths of an inch. Overnight lows remain on the warm side as they are in the middle to lower 40s.

Low pressure brings in rain chances overnight Friday. (DJ Baker)

Saturday a cold front enters brining highs back down to the middle 40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain strong as gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s (DJ Baker)

Winds will shift to the WNW as a cold front comes through Saturday. Gusts could reach 30 mph (DJ Baker)

Sunday highs will be at the freezing mark with partly cloudy skies.

