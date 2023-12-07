There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market arrives in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Womanspace campus transforms Thursday through Sunday for the annual There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market holiday event.

The Artisan Market is located in the main office and the New Dimensions Studio on Womanspace campus.

5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 10.

More than 50 Artisan Vendors will be featured on the campus with unique handcrafted items created by local artists. Complimentary food and drinks will be available as guests shop jewelry, woodworking, fine art, coffee and more. Womanspace receives commission on each item sold and goes to continuing operations for the campus.

