Stateline veterans remember Pearl Harbor 82 years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Remembering more than 2,400 soldiers, sailors and civilians who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks on American soil.

Just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, most American families were enjoying their Sunday morning, but that would change fast. Shortly after, radio broadcasts announced an attack had decimated a Hawaiian naval base called Pearl Harbor.

“I can remember my parents, when they would have relatives over, they’d talk about a couple of cousins of mine and they were concerned that they would have to go, and they did go,” Alfred Laseke said, a Marine veteran who was born in 1937.

82 years later, three stateline veterans remember the impact the Pearl Harbor attack had on their families. Two of the three vets weren’t even alive yet, the other was four. From what they have heard about Pearl Harbor years later, they believe the attack was comparable to another national tragedy: the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

“We celebrate Pearl Harbor Day, but we don’t celebrate 9/11. The two are the same,” said Marine veteran Mike Adrian.

“After both of those occasions, people just flocked to want to join and it really brought the country together,” Bruce Giersch said, also a Marine veteran .

Adrian says the loss of life will continue to be remembered throughout history for both Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and hopes generations to come will realize the gravity of mass violence.

“Lessons learned, I mean that’s why it should be remembered, we should learn from the past instead of repeating it,” Adrian said.

Multiple Pearl Harbor memorial events will take place Friday in Illinois, including a remembrance ceremony in Springfield held by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affair.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.