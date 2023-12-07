State police: 'See something, say something,' this holiday season

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois State Police (ISP) warns the public to stay vigilant while world tensions lead to potential for violence to be carried out by terrorist groups and supporters. 

The warning comes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigations state the call for violence to be heightened. 

Authorities say terrorist groups could look to holiday events, particularly those of the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths, as potential targets to instigate violence.

“We all must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this holiday season,” Brendan Kelly, director of ISP states. “While the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center reviews intelligence for potential threats around the clock, having reliable and timely information from the public is critical to keeping people safe.  If you see something that seems out of place or someone acting in a manner that doesn’t seem right, report it to your local law enforcement.”

In the U.S., some independently acting individuals could use world tensions as an opportunity to pose a credible threat of violence. These lone actors tend to use simple tactics with little or no warning of an attack, which is why it is so important to remain alert.

The Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC) shares any and all relevant threat information with its partners for their full investigation. 

ISP reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

