SILVER ALERT: Cherry Valley woman reported missing

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 83-year-old woman is reported missing Wednesday and Cherry Valley police are asking the public to help in the search.

Merle Bennett is described as a white woman, 5′9 weighing roughly 200lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2015 Chevy Colorado with Illinois license plate 155 6031B.

Police say Bennett left a residence around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Great Republic Road and was headed to the Cherry Valley Cafe, 216 E. State Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact the police department at 815-282-2600.

