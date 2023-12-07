Rockford man found guilty of domestic battery

Rockford man found guilty of domestic battery
Rockford man found guilty of domestic battery(Winnebago County Sherriff's Office)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old man was found guilty of domestic battery after striking and allegedly strangling his children’s mother.

On Aug. 8, Rockford police met with a woman with injuries to her face, arm and leg. She would tell officers of an argument at her residence from the day prior with her children’s father, Christopher Tinnie. The woman told Tinnie he had to move his things out leading to an argument where he struck her before leaving.

Tinnie was found guilty of Domestic Battery, and not guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery after a jury trial and is scheduled to appear for a hearing om Jan. 10.

