Robbie Gould announces retirement from the NFL

(WIFR) - Former Chicago Bear Robbie Gould announced Thursday via social media that he is retiring from the National Football League.

According to ESPN, Gould had an 86.4% career success rate on his field goal attempts, is ranked tenth in the league for all-time points scored (1,961) and eighth for all-time field goals made (447).

Gould plans to join his family at home. He met his wife in Chicago and they have raised their three children in the city.

My favorite team has been waiting for me at home to join them full-time -- no contract needed. I’m excited to be more present with my family and to focus all of my attention on what matters to me outside of football. For the longest time, my career has naturally filled my schedule, and my wife has taken the reins at home. My oldest is 10 years old, and I’ve been away from him for large chunks of nine years. My younger two boys are eight and five. For most of their lives, Dad hasn’t been fully present. So, without interruption, I’m ready for this next stage of life.

