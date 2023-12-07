Professionals express concern as respiratory illnesses rise nationwide

(WIFR) - With flu season coming in full swing, many hospitals are filling with patients suffering from one, or multiple, respiratory illness.

Data the Center for Disease Control shows across the nation levels of influenza, RSV and Covid are on the rise. On a state level, more than 4% of people visiting the hospital need to be treated for a respiratory illness. While the levels are low, local hospitals are still feeling the heat. OSF Chief Nursing Officer and registered nurse Sarah Overton says the influx of patients is putting healthcare workers at risk.

“We’re really trying to promote that stay home, convalesce, stay away from the public,” Overton says. “Each time someone comes to us with a new viral illness it exposes our health care workers, so our health care workers are getting sick also.

Doctors agree a trip to the hospital should only be taken in medically necessary circumstances. Severe symptoms like a non-breaking fever, deep cough and difficulty breathing fall under that category. Experts say it is important to screen your symptoms before going out in public.

A phone call or message to a primary physician is recommended by local hospitals before making the decision to go to the hospital or carry on with your day. People 65 and older are most at risk for developing a respiratory disease. Those in this risk group should check with a doctor to see which vaccines are right for them. For those who are eligible, full-spectrum family physician Dr. Rasmeet Miller says getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to prevent sickness.

“If you feel like you are sick and you know it’s a respiratory illness then of course try to stay away from people especially the elderly and the babies whose immune systems have not been built up so much,” Dr. Miller says.

OSF encourages anyone feeling ill to take the time to rest. Physicians say the body’s natural immune system is one of the best remedies to cure an illness.

“Really recommend covering your cough, masking if you do feel sick or you are going to expose yourself in the public,” Overton says. “Frequent hand washing right, there’s no magic bullet other than frequent hand washing or sanitation.”

When facing the flu, Dr. Miller says she and her family rely on each other. She says going easy on your stomach and taking non-prescription medications like Tylenol and cough medicine should get you through the less severe symptoms. If not, a hospital visit is most likely necessary.

Health officials say antibiotics should only be taken with present symptoms. Taking them when you are not sick can render them useless when you actually need them.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.