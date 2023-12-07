Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
By Forrest Nelson and Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reports of a plane with smoke in its cockpit makes an emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport.

A Northern Air Cargo 737 was flying from New York to Salt Lake City when the box alarm was triggered.

The aircraft reportedly landed at gate 4 where stations from Rockford, Cherry Valley, New Milford/Blackhawk, Stillman, Boone and Byron responded.

All fire stations entered the airfield with no staging.

Chicago Rockford International Airport officials give a statement:

Northern Air Cargo Flight No. 5177 inbound from Newark, destination to Salt Lake City (SLC), reported smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency. The aircraft diverted to RFD and landed safely at 2:35 p.m. central. Crew is safe and cargo is being offloaded and inspected.

RFD airport officials

