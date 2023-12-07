More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford

Now hiring
Now hiring(Mr. Blue MauMau / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - PCI Pharma Services has more than 100 open positions to fill during its hiring event next week in Rockford. Come for an interview and leave with a potential start date!

Interested applicants can stop by from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the QPS Employment Group, 4040 East State St. in Rockford. Hiring managers will be conducting interviews onsite. Attendees should bring a resume with them.

Machine operators (production line leads), weekend shift team members and quality inspectors are just some of the positions PCI looks to fill. The company offers competitive pay, a comprehensive benefits package, promotion opportunities and shift differential for second and third shifts as well as one weekend shift.

Starting pay ranges from $18 to $23.25 per hour.

Anyone with questions about the event can call 815-489-1900.

