Linden Road at I-39 soon to re-open in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers can expect Linden Road at I-39 in Rockford to re-open on Friday, Dec. 8, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Linden Road was closed to construction in part of the $98.8 million reconstruction of the I-39 and US 20 interchange in late July. The project consisted of grading for the new interchange ramps and bridges creating an overpass that carries the road over the new southbound lanes. The full project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

For more information about this project visit https://www.rebuildi39.com/.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.