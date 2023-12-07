Illinois Supreme Court amends rules to expediate pretrial appeals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Supreme Court announced Thursday changes to the Pretrial Fairness Act that hope to speed up pretrial appeals across the state.

amendments to Supreme Court Rule 315 as well as clarifying language amendments to Rules 46 and 604, 605, and 606.

The changes are intended to expediate pretrial appeals before the Court.

One amendment establishes timeframes on filing petitions for requests during pretrial release matters. Other clarifying amendments change how the Pre Trial Fairness Act is addressed in a number of rules.

The amendments are effective immediately.

