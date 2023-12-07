Eswood School invites Mike Garrigan, Mark Henderson to career day

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County school gave it’s students the opportunity to learn from professionals about different workplaces, and the education and skills that are required for success in their careers.

23 News evening anchor Mike Garrigan and Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson were invited to take part in Career Day at Eswood School in Lindenwood.

The sixth through eighth graders asked a lot of good questions to Mike and Mark about what a typical day at 23 WIFR looks like, what aspects of their careers may surprise them, and what high school and college courses should be taken to prepare them for a career in broadcast journalism.

The students did a great job answering questions from Mike and Mark including how much news content is in each half hour show, how long a typical story is on the news, and what situations to avoid during severe weather.

Eswood is a K-8 school that feeds into Rochelle High School.

