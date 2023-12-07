Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found

Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found
Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found(Silver Search Program)
By Meghan Schobinger and Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Merle Bennett has been found and the silver alert is canceled.

The Cherry Valley Police Department is thankful for everyone’s help in locating Bennett.

An 83-year-old man is reported missing Wednesday and Cherry Valley police are asking the public to help in the search.

Merle Bennett is described as a white man, 5′9 weighing roughly 200lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a blue 2015 Chevy Colorado pick-up truck with Illinois license plate 155 6031B.

Police say Bennett left a residence around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Great Republic Road and was headed to the Cherry Valley Cafe, 216 E. State Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact the police department at 815-282-2600.

This article has been updated with corrected information on the missing person.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Police dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street...
One wounded after shooting overnight in Rockford
Photo of a handgun at Flashpoint Firearms in Roscoe, IL.
Illinois has 24 hours to respond to gun ban challenge in the US Supreme Court
Pedestrian hit
Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

Latest News

There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market arrives in Rockford
There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market arrives in Rockford
Rockford man found guilty of domestic battery
Rockford man found guilty of domestic battery
Sunny and 50's!
Aaron
Remembering more than 2,400 soldiers, sailors and civilians who lost their lives in one of the...
Stateline veterans remember Pearl Harbor 82 years later
Remembering more than 2,400 soldiers, sailors and civilians who lost their lives in one of the...
Stateline veterans remember Pearl Harbor 82 years later