Cherry Valley man reported missing has been found

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Merle Bennett has been found and the silver alert is canceled.

The Cherry Valley Police Department is thankful for everyone’s help in locating Bennett.

An 83-year-old man is reported missing Wednesday and Cherry Valley police are asking the public to help in the search.

Merle Bennett is described as a white man, 5′9 weighing roughly 200lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a blue 2015 Chevy Colorado pick-up truck with Illinois license plate 155 6031B.

Police say Bennett left a residence around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Great Republic Road and was headed to the Cherry Valley Cafe, 216 E. State Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact the police department at 815-282-2600.

This article has been updated with corrected information on the missing person.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.