Boylan High School pack and deliver Christmas baskets for families in need

By Forrest Nelson and Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students, faculty and staff from Boylan Catholic High School continue the 50-year tradition of bringing Christmas baskets to those in need.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Boylan students will pack an estimated 74 Christmas gift baskets to support families in need at the St. Elizabeth Community Center.

At around 1 p.m., the Boylan community brings the baskets of goods to the families in need.

The Boylan Catholic community raised $6,500 to fund the baskets. The baskets include groceries, gift cards and other necessities for families in need this holiday season. Physical goods like Christmas gifts and perishable foods were also taken as donations.

