Warm temperatures will threaten records on Friday for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sun has made it’s return today as clouds have been scattered to start our afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease as we head into the evening leaving us with clear skies tonight. Lows don’t as far as they could thanks to a strong southwesterly wind blowing 10 to 15 mph. Lows look to be around the freezing mark but could fluctuate a degree or two if the winds increase or decrease overnight.

Sun splashed skies are expected tomorrow leaving us with highs slightly above 50 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night is where I can foresee a record broken. The warmest low temperature for Rockford on December 8, was set in 1987 at 37 degrees. Lows will struggle to get out of the lower 40s. This could break the record by a couple degrees if the forecast hold true.

Friday another day of even warmer temperatures is expected. Highs will be in the mid-50s, clouds start out the day covering our sky with breaks in the clouds towards the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 to 25 mph from the southwest. As far as a record high, it was set in 1991 at 60 degrees. I doubt we’d be able to break this record but we could come within a few degrees.

Friday night a low pressure system makes its way north of us. This is a major improvement than previous forecasts as snow is no longer a concern for the weekend. Rain fall totals could be between a quarter to a half of an inch. Overnight lows will be in the middle to lower 40s.

Saturday will start off wet as the low pressure continues its path north east, but quickly turn dry by the afternoon. We could see a break in the clouds with sunshine peaking out a time or two in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-40s.

A cold front comes through Saturday night, but we won’t see any rain. The cold front will bring our temperatures back to normal for Sunday as highs are in the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies.

