Stateline non-profits see community support despite low Giving Tuesday numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A report from CNN finds that many Americans were more willing to spend on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, than they were to donate on Giving Tuesday. Despite those findings, local non-profits felt supported by the community.

Roughly 34 million people took part in this year’s Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back to the community. CNN reports a nearly 10% decrease of participants this year, then in 2022, with a 0.6% rise in monetary donations. Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw significant increase in the number of people on a spending spree.

RAMP Center for Independent Living development associate Abby Finley says those numbers do not necessarily reflect those seen at local non-profits.

“Giving Tuesday is truly one of those days that is different than all the other days because everybody is thinking about “How can I support individuals in need?” and we saw that on Giving Tuesday, we saw people wanting to engage with us,” Finley says. “Not only did we see those financial gifts, come in but we also saw that community support.”

Starting a donation campaign in early November, Barbara Olson Center of Hope is working well past Giving Tuesday to reach a goal of $70,000. Director of Development Tom Lasley says they are currently at $19,000, thanks to the support of the local community.

“We don’t put a lot of emphasis on Giving Tuesday itself because our campaign goes much farther than that,” Lasley says. “The best we can do is tell our story, our community has been very supportive, and we hope that that will continue through the end of the year.”

Despite the calendar displaying Giving Tuesday as a one-day event, it is meant to inspire acts of kindness all throughout the year. This is an idea organization like Ramp and Barbara Olson want to emphasize.

“It can be sometimes overwhelming for individuals just to not know where to begin but that’s why non-profits exist here 365 days a year,” Finley says. “There’s never going to be a bad day to get involved with a non-profit.”

The World Index shows the US is the 5-th most charitable country, with more than 61% of people donating to charities this year, and 38% taking the time to volunteer.

