Stateline non-profits see community support despite low Giving Tuesday numbers

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A report from CNN finds that many Americans were more willing to spend on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, than they were to donate on Giving Tuesday. Despite those findings, local non-profits felt supported by the community.

Roughly 34 million people took part in this year’s Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back to the community. CNN reports a nearly 10% decrease of participants this year, then in 2022, with a 0.6% rise in monetary donations. Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw significant increase in the number of people on a spending spree.

RAMP Center for Independent Living development associate Abby Finley says those numbers do not necessarily reflect those seen at local non-profits.

“Giving Tuesday is truly one of those days that is different than all the other days because everybody is thinking about “How can I support individuals in need?” and we saw that on Giving Tuesday, we saw people wanting to engage with us,” Finley says. “Not only did we see those financial gifts, come in but we also saw that community support.”

Starting a donation campaign in early November, Barbara Olson Center of Hope is working well past Giving Tuesday to reach a goal of $70,000. Director of Development Tom Lasley says they are currently at $19,000, thanks to the support of the local community.

“We don’t put a lot of emphasis on Giving Tuesday itself because our campaign goes much farther than that,” Lasley says. “The best we can do is tell our story, our community has been very supportive, and we hope that that will continue through the end of the year.”

Despite the calendar displaying Giving Tuesday as a one-day event, it is meant to inspire acts of kindness all throughout the year. This is an idea organization like Ramp and Barbara Olson want to emphasize.

“It can be sometimes overwhelming for individuals just to not know where to begin but that’s why non-profits exist here 365 days a year,” Finley says. “There’s never going to be a bad day to get involved with a non-profit.”

The World Index shows the US is the 5-th most charitable country, with more than 61% of people donating to charities this year, and 38% taking the time to volunteer.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
House explosion video goes viral on X
WATCH: Neighbor captures Virginia house explosion, shares on X

Latest News

Crusader Community Health Clinic Rockford
Crusader Clinic locations to reopen Wednesday after reported threat
A report from CNN finds that many Americans were more willing to spend on Black Friday and...
Stateline non-profits supported by community despite low Giving Tuesday numbers
Avoiding scams around the holidays
Avoiding scams around the holidays
Tickets go on presale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 and open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday,...
Gabby Barrett to perform at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport