Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street...
One wounded after shooting overnight in Rockford
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
Pedestrian hit
Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
Hit-and-run
Fatal hit-and-run in Lee County under investigation

Latest News

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 8 million skilled-labor jobs were...
Highland Community College opens new welding lab space
Photo of a handgun at Flashpoint Firearms in Roscoe, IL.
Illinois has 24 hours to respond to gun ban challenge in the US Supreme Court
Hometown Holiday, Rockford holiday tradition that spanned 25 years, is back for one night only.
Rockford’s Hometown Holiday cast excited for its return
Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
One wounded after shooting overnight in Rockford
One wounded after shooting overnight in Rockford