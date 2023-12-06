Roscoe officers honored for saving family during apartment fire

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - With lives on the line, three first responders ran into a crumbling building, saving a family from a fire.

On Monday, Sgt. Robert Lewis, Officer Greg Yalden and Officer Anna Podgorny were recognized during a ceremony at a Roscoe village board meeting for their actions on Nov. 12, when a fire tore through a home in the 10100 block of Clearwing lane in Roscoe.

The officers broke down the front door of the home to save the lives of a father and his two children.

“We heard that there was an infant upstairs and that they were trapped inside, there wasn’t a whole lot of thought as to ‘Should I go in here or should I not?’ it was just, ‘Are we going to get in there in time?’” Lewis said.

Officer Podgorny was still in training the night of the fire. She was able to retrieve a battering ram from a police car, helping the officers get inside before it was too late.

“You also think, if your family was there, would you want someone to do the same thing? 100% you would, so you have to put yourself in their shoes,” Podgorny said.

While the officers are humbled by the award, they say knowing they kept a family together is all they need.

“Throughout this career, you never know what you’re going to have minute to minute. Just the fact of being able to touch the young lives that were in there and the fact that maybe you make a difference in the rest of their life is probably one of the best things,” Yalden said. “The fact that my oldest son is sitting there telling his friends, ‘Hey, my dad is a hero’, is pretty crazy to sit here and think about.”

Not only did the officers receive an award from the police department, but also from Harlem-Roscoe fire, which was presented to them by newly sworn in fire chief John Bergeron.

The cause of the house fire on November 12 is still unknown. The Illinois state Fire Marshall was requested by Harlem-Roscoe fire to assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.