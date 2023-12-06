Rockford’s Hometown Holiday cast excited for its return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hometown Holiday, a Rockford tradition spanning 25 years, is back for one night only.

It returns to the RPL Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., for the first time since 2019. “One night only. A special event. This reunion,” says show Producer J.R. Sullivan

Since 1994, for three nights in the second week in December, J.R. Sullivan staged Hometown Holiday to share the spirit of the season. It ended in 2019 but following a global shutdown, Sullivan says he missed the memorable production.

“I got a lot of calls and letters asking would I consider coming back to do the show... We thought it over, talked it over as a company and said sure we will do it.”

And that “yes” turned into Hometown Holiday Redux. The show has a new storyline and features a cast of regional actors and musicians, including miles Nielsen.

“I’m excited to get back. They’re such pros that it brings my game to a higher level when I’m around them.”

They scheduled it for just one night: Friday, Dec. 8 at the Nordlof Center, but tickets sold out fast so organizers opened an afternoon dress rehearsal for guests. They’ll rehearse privately until the week of the show.

“The people that are coming to see the matinee show you’re going to see all the bloopers and all the magic. You’re going to get it all in that one,” says Nielsen.

Cast members say they can’t wait to see the theatre filled with residents as they sing holiday cheer.

“There are some things that you’re like wow, that wasn’t how we rehearsed it, but it worked out. So that’s a testament to you know, just being good at your craft,” says Nielsen.

“This is one of those shows that reminds us that gathering and celebrating is important together. That’s what we represent. That’s what we promote and stand for and that’s what we hoped to deliver every year,” says Sullivan.

Sullivan says many people have already asked him about next year, but he says he’s focused on putting on a quality show this season.

