Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(Source: MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office after a person was hit by a car Tuesday.

Authorities say the pedestrian was walking in the road just after 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of W. State Street at the time.

According to law enforcement, the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene while first responders rushed the pedestrian to a nearby hospital.

No further details about the pedestrian or the driver have been released.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
House explosion video goes viral on X
WATCH: Neighbor captures Virginia house explosion, shares on X

Latest News

A report from CNN finds that many Americans were more willing to spend on Black Friday and...
Stateline non-profits see community support despite low Giving Tuesday numbers
Crusader Community Health Clinic Rockford
Crusader Clinic locations to reopen Wednesday after reported threat
A report from CNN finds that many Americans were more willing to spend on Black Friday and...
Stateline non-profits supported by community despite low Giving Tuesday numbers
Avoiding scams around the holidays
Avoiding scams around the holidays