Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office after a person was hit by a car Tuesday.

Authorities say the pedestrian was walking in the road just after 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of W. State Street at the time.

According to law enforcement, the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene while first responders rushed the pedestrian to a nearby hospital.

No further details about the pedestrian or the driver have been released.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

