Rock Falls man faces DUI, reckless driving charges

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old man from Rock Falls faces several felony charges after a reckless driving incident Wednesday.

Police say they noticed Ryan Charleston, of Rock Falls, speeding and driving erratically just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Galena Avenue in Dixon.

When police tried to pull Charleston’s vehicle over, he took off, driving into oncoming traffic and causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Charleston along with 5 other people were transported to KSB Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

