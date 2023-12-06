Reduced-fee adoption event comes to Winnebago County Animal Services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) needs help emptying its shelters!

Adoption fees are lowered Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 7 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” adoption event.

Familes can find their very own companion to take home this holiday season with adoption fees starting at $10 for dogs and $25 for cats and kittens.

Pets adopted during the event will receive a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations and flea and tick preventative. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.

Requirements for adoption include:

An approved adoption application by WCAS submitted by someone at least 18 years old or older

All animals in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license

State-issued photo ID

Little or no animal complaints on record

Applications can be submitted and pre-approved online at www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or by visiting WCAS at 4517 N. Main St.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.