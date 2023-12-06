One hurt during shooting at Rockford gas station

Police dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street...
Police dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street in Rockford.(Annamarie Schutt)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is hurt and an investigation is underway Tuesday after a shooting at a local gas station.

Police dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street in Rockford. Officers found the man on the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He’s currently being treated at a local hospital.

Several units responded to investigate, but no further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
House explosion video goes viral on X
WATCH: Neighbor captures Virginia house explosion, shares on X

Latest News

A report from CNN finds that many Americans were more willing to spend on Black Friday and...
Stateline non-profits see community support despite low Giving Tuesday numbers
Crusader Community Health Clinic Rockford
Crusader Clinic locations to reopen Wednesday after reported threat
A report from CNN finds that many Americans were more willing to spend on Black Friday and...
Stateline non-profits supported by community despite low Giving Tuesday numbers
Avoiding scams around the holidays
Avoiding scams around the holidays