One hurt during shooting at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is hurt and an investigation is underway Tuesday after a shooting at a local gas station.

Police dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street in Rockford. Officers found the man on the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He’s currently being treated at a local hospital.

Several units responded to investigate, but no further information has been released at this time.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: An adult male gunshot victim was located at the Exxon gas station at 11th Street and 18th Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.