NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Transportation Safety Board addressed the issue of mental health concerns within the aviation community in Washington on Wednesday.

The summit getting national attention following an alleged incident involving a pilot who nearly caused a commercial plane to crash on the west coast a couple months ago.

“Stigma around mental wellness is real,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

Homendy said “a culture of silence” surrounding aviation workers reporting their mental health issues is affecting flight safety.

“No one, no one, should have to think twice about their job before seeking help and yet here we are today because that’s not currently the case in aviation,” Homendy said.

Homendy hosted a summit the day after the Federal Aviation Administration announced it was creating a new rule making committee to study how it deals with mental health.

Last month, FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker said, “Our focus is certainly going to be on safety in the cockpit. But I think we need to have a system that allows people to be more forthcoming and to have treatment for issues that shouldn’t keep you out of the cockpit.”

An Alaska Airlines pilot was indicted Tuesday for allegedly trying to shut off the engines mid-flight of a commercial plane he was not flying in October. The pilot immediately told police he was depressed but never reported it.

FAA rules state it will “revoke a pilot’s medical certificate if it becomes aware of significant mental health issues.”

Dr. Anne Suh, who lost her son John Hauser, an aviation student, to suicide in 2021 said difficult conversations about mental health are vital for everyone.

“Striking a balance between helping pilots and protecting public safety is not a zero-sum game. Improving the system to enable pilots to get the help they need will make the skies safer for everyone,” said Suh.

Chair Homendy said she hopes the FAA’s new committee does not simply come out with a report and recommendations but takes action to save lives.

