More than 400 coats distributed during drive-thru coat giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people in Rockford lined up hours before an event to get a free coat this holiday season. Molina Healthcare of Illinois partnered with Hope Fellowship and Hearts of Hope Ministry to host its third annual coat giveaway Wednesday afternoon for people in need this holiday season.

Volunteers handed out a total of 200 hundred children coats and 200 hundred adult coats. They gave out free books, food, hygiene kits, hats, gloves, scarfs and earmuffs.

Erika Hannah the Senior Growth and Engagement Specialist at Molina Healthcare says, “They didn’t do a drive through this year because a lot of people don’t have transportation. She said it was a way to make sure everyone felt inclusive and for anyone to walk up and get what they needed.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois says 22% of the population in Rockford lives below the poverty line so the need for warm coats and hygiene kits are important for families in need. Hannah says her team works hard to have events that make a difference and addresses the needs for people.

Hannah says, “This year with everything going on the price is skyrocketing again for groceries and things in the stores as far as coats we want to make sure all of our little ones are kept warm.”

Hannah says, “All of the events that we host that Molina hosts and we partner with our community organizations are very near and dear to my heart. I would say that for sure because it gives back to the community and the need is very high. Regardless of what people may think the need is very high still in Winnebago county so we want to make sure that we host these types of events to make sure that people have what they need especially around the holiday season.”

