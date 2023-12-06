More than 400 coats distributed during drive-thru coat giveaway

By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people in Rockford lined up hours before an event to get a free coat this holiday season. Molina Healthcare of Illinois partnered with Hope Fellowship and Hearts of Hope Ministry to host its third annual coat giveaway Wednesday afternoon for people in need this holiday season.

Volunteers handed out a total of 200 hundred children coats and 200 hundred adult coats. They gave out free books, food, hygiene kits, hats, gloves, scarfs and earmuffs.

Erika Hannah the Senior Growth and Engagement Specialist at Molina Healthcare says, “They didn’t do a drive through this year because a lot of people don’t have transportation. She said it was a way to make sure everyone felt inclusive and for anyone to walk up and get what they needed.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois says 22% of the population in Rockford lives below the poverty line so the need for warm coats and hygiene kits are important for families in need. Hannah says her team works hard to have events that make a difference and addresses the needs for people.

Hannah says, “This year with everything going on the price is skyrocketing again for groceries and things in the stores as far as coats we want to make sure all of our little ones are kept warm.”

Hannah says, “All of the events that we host that Molina hosts and we partner with our community organizations are very near and dear to my heart. I would say that for sure because it gives back to the community and the need is very high. Regardless of what people may think the need is very high still in Winnebago county so we want to make sure that we host these types of events to make sure that people have what they need especially around the holiday season.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street...
One wounded after shooting overnight in Rockford
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
Pedestrian hit
Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
Hit-and-run
Fatal hit-and-run in Lee County under investigation

Latest News

Help stock the RRVBC during ‘23 Days of Giving’ blood drive (365 donors)
Help stock the RRVBC during ‘23 Days of Giving’ blood drive
Donate on Dec. 1, and be entered to win this 23 Days of Giving prize.
23 Days of Giving with RRVBC
We're taking donations until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Blain's Farm & Fleet on East Riverside...
23 WIFR to host annual ‘Toys for the Holidays’ toy drive
Stroll on State
Share your Stroll on State experience with 23 News