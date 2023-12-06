Lee County hit-and-run victim named, driver identified

Police lights
Police lights(WVVA)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 40-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Lee County is released Wednesday along with an on the driver allegedly involved in the incident.

Patrick Yocum, of Rock Falls, was found lying in the street just before 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sterling and Walton roads. Though Yocum was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he did not survive.

Deputies opened an investigation into the incident and cited a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee as a possible vehicle involved in the crash.

On Tuesday, the driver of the vehicle contacted authorities to cooperate with the investigation. The vehicle in question was impounded, and the driver was questioned by detectives.

Law enforcement has not released the identity of the driver due to the ongoing investigation. A toxicology report for Yocum is pending.

Any information regarding this incident can be shared with Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U.

