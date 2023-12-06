Jefferson High School adds electric vehicle to its driver’s education class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of electric vehicles in Illinois and the U.S. is on the rise, so it makes sense that some are making their way into driver’s education classes in local school districts.

Amarie Wright is one of the first students at Jefferson High School to learn how to drive on an electric vehicle. It’s part of her driver’s education class. Amarie says it’s similar to a normal car with minor differences.

“It’s really smooth. I like it,” she says. “I like driving more on the fast side so for an electric car I might have to slow down a bit.”

But now that she’s driven an electric vehicle, she says she prefers it to a gas powered one.

“I wanted to get a Jeep but when I get more into my career, I might consider getting an electric vehicle.”

Last fall a $100,000 grant from ComEd’s EVs for Education Program allowed Jefferson to become the first school in District 205 to receive a 2022 KIA Niro and charging station. Gabriel Mendoza says he personally wouldn’t buy an e-v because of the cost but is grateful he’s driven one.

“I’m very appreciative of them that they give an opportunity for us and every student here whenever they have a chance to drive an EV they can experience it too.”

This program also teaches students how to use the vehicles responsibly. Driver’s Ed teacher Jason Burke says he’s learning just as much as the students.

“I think a lot of school districts probably will see that this does provide an opportunity for the kids. Because the world is changing.”

The school district says auburn and east high school will get their own EV and charging station installed when the weather warms up.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.