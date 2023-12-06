Illinois has 24 hours to respond to gun ban challenge in the US Supreme Court

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - There’s only 24 hours left until Illinois officials have to respond to the U.S. Supreme Court on why a preliminary injunction against the state’s gun and magazine ban shouldn’t be issued.

According to Illinois State Police data, out of 2.4 million firearm owners ID card holders in Illinois, only 0.2% have registered an item that could be banned. If the federal courts decision Wednesday remains the same those gun owners could face criminal penalties.

“Gun violence has not gone down and crimes are still happening and the thought to disarm society is gonna make a safer society is just Ludacris, that’s not going to be the case here,” said Brad Miller, manager of Flashpoint Firearm in Roscoe.

Illinois’ ban of high-power semiautomatic weapons is under a challenge with the U.S. Supreme Court. This means the state and city of Naperville have until Wednesday to explain to the Supreme Court, why a preliminary injunction against the states gun and magazine ban shouldn’t be issued. This comes after a company called, Law Weapons, out of Naperville sued the city and state over it’s gun ban in fall of 2022. A three-judge panel sided in favor of the gun ban, but U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked “why?”

Miller says the Supreme Court dipping it’s toes into the case could change everything for the better.

“Governor Pritzker said the other night in an interview that we don’t need...there’s no reason for regular people to own weapons of war that shoot 30, 50, 100 rounds at a time. Standard AR-15′s don’t do that,” said Miller, “I’m very hopeful that Amy Coney Barrett does the right thing and puts an injunction on this. Of course, the state has the right to appeal it and I’m sure they probably will, but I’m hoping for some relief very soon.”

Miller says if Wednesday’s decision falls in the favor of gun owners this will help his business.

“If you’re a law abiding citizen and you’re doing things right and you have a FOID card, you have a conceal carry license and you just want to protect your family or you’re sports shooting. Whatever the case may be. It’s nobody’s business what you have in your home if you’re not a criminal or breaking any laws,” Miller explains.

I did reach out to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office to ask for a comment on the official proceedings when it comes to tomorrows decision, but they were not available for comment.

All gun owners with an unregistered item have until January first to register the item or they could face criminal penalties that ranges from a $10k to a $500k fine.

