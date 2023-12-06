How to decorate with safety in mind this holiday season

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that we’re in the month of December, lots of people are decorating for the jolly holidays, maybe even lighting a fire to stay warm while doing so. However, the one fire you’ll want to avoid is an accidental one from not taking precautionary measures while decorating or putting up your tree.

Mara Thompson, with the Illinois branch of The Red Cross, joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Wednesday, to talk about how you can avoid a fire in your home over the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the Exxon Mobil in the 1900 block of Eleventh Street...
One wounded after shooting overnight in Rockford
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
Pedestrian hit
Rockford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
Hit-and-run
Fatal hit-and-run in Lee County under investigation

Latest News

With flu season coming in full swing, many hospitals are filling with patients suffering from...
Nationwide levels of respiratory illnesses concern medical professionals
With flu season coming in full swing, many hospitals are filling with patients suffering from...
Nationwide levels of respiratory illnesses concern medical professionals
The number of electric vehicles in Illinois and the U.S. is on the rise so it makes sense that...
Jefferson High School adds electric vehicle to its driver’s education class
Avoid fires from trees and candles this December
How to decorate safely this holiday season