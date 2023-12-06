How to decorate with safety in mind this holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that we’re in the month of December, lots of people are decorating for the jolly holidays, maybe even lighting a fire to stay warm while doing so. However, the one fire you’ll want to avoid is an accidental one from not taking precautionary measures while decorating or putting up your tree.

Mara Thompson, with the Illinois branch of The Red Cross, joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Wednesday, to talk about how you can avoid a fire in your home over the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.