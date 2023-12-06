Highland Community College opens new welding lab space

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 8 million skilled-labor jobs were...
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 8 million skilled-labor jobs were lost from the labor force during the pandemic.(MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Dedication to quality welding courses for decades is awarded to Highland Community College as supporters donate to update the welding lab space.

Preceded by an invitation-only ribbon-cutting for Highland supporters that assisted in updating the lab, the new, larger lab will be shown at the open house at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Dorothy and RC Clock Technology Center.

The lab has more than doubled in size and has all-new equipment including: machines, exhaust system, safety curtains and gas lines directly installed into workstations.

The update to the lab reflects the college’s commitment to meeting regional workforce demands and continued strides to better its program. The welding lab will continue to work with its Advisory Committee, local manufacturers and the Plumbers and Pipefitters union to make sure students are getting the education they need to be ready for the field.

For more on the Welding program, email scott.anderson@highland.edu or todd.vacek@highland.edu.

