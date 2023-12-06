Crusader Clinic locations to reopen Wednesday after reported threat

Crusader Community Health Clinic Rockford
Crusader Community Health Clinic Rockford(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local medical practice says a threat incident has been resolved Tuesday, and it will not affect business hours on Wednesday.

Crusader Community Health announced location closures around 5 p.m. citing a threat at its location on Broadway and W. State Street in Rockford.

A social media post shared that the police were investigating the incident, apologizing to patients for the inconvenience. The healthcare network did not say what kind of threat was made, only that it has been resolved.

