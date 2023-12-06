Clouds to dominate for sixth straight December day Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much was made in November about just how sunny our weather was during what’s typically considered to be one of our cloudiest months of the year.

But, for as sunny as November was, December’s been anything but. Not since the early 1950s had there been a December that had opened with five consecutive days of complete cloud cover. That is, until this year.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that we’re in for a sixth straight day of clouds Wednesday, though a peek or two of sunshine isn’t entirely out of the question. A wind shift to the southwest, however, should allow us to tack on a few degrees in the temperature department, with highs likely ticketed for the lower 40s.

While a peek or two of sun isn't out of the question Wednesday, expect a sixth straight day of cloudiness to dominate. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday night, at long last, will bring the clearing of our skies, setting the stage for what’s shaping up to be an amazing looking Thursday. Sunshine is to make its first appearance of the month, and will be on display from start to finish. Combine that with a strengthening southwesterly breeze, and we have the makings of an unseasonably mild day, as high temperatures are headed all the way up to 57°.

Thursday's the day most likely to see the first glimpse of sunshine in December. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More clouds Thursday night will limit the ability for our atmosphere to cool off, giving us a higher springboard from which to start Friday. Though there will be more cloudiness on Friday, temperatures will still be remarkably mild! By day’s end, we’re likely to reach 58°, just two degrees shy of the 60° record high set back on December 8, 1991.

Clouds are to return Friday, especially later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention then turns to the weekend, as a strong storm system looks to lift into the nation’s midsection. We’re early in the game as of this article’s writing, so much can change, but here are our initial thoughts on how the storm will play out locally.

Rain appears likely to be the initial form of precipitation, beginning sometime Friday night or very early Saturday morning.

Rain's to arrive during the overnight hours Friday and early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once established, a cold, wind-driven rain will fall for most of the day Saturday, potentially heavily at times.

A cold rain is to fall for much of the day Saturday, and could be heavy at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday night into early Sunday, there figures to be a period of mixed precipitation, or perhaps even all snow. Warm, wet ground should likely prohibit significant accumulations, but some accumulation wouldn’t be out of the question.

Eventually, there may be a period of mixed precipitation or even snow Saturday night into early Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should move out rather quickly come Sunday morning. While current projections suggest areas to our north and northwest are most favored for sticking snow, it bears mentioning that, again, we’re very early in the game. Close attention to future model data will be needed, as a subtle shift in the storm track could have profound impacts on just how the storm affects us. Simply put, at this stage in the game, it’s prudent to give the “heads up” about the possibility for some impactful weather in the upcoming weekend, but that the finer details will still need some fine tuning as the week progresses.

As of now, the heaviest snow looks to fall just to our north, though the track is hardly set in stone. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

