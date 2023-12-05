‘We wanted more’, Freeport High School forms inaugural girls wrestling team

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - In just its third sanctioned under the IHSA, girls wrestling in Illinois has seen impressive growth in participation. For the first time this year, the postseason will feature a round of Regionals before Sectionals and the State Championships. And in spots like Freeport, the sport is seeing growth beyond the individual level.

“My husband Denny and I started talking about how we needed to do more for our girls because we weren’t necessarily giving them the opportunities they needed before we got to the state series to be able to compete,” Freeport girls wrestling coach Jessie Diduch said.

“We went to our school and said ‘what can we do to get a schedule going for this’ and gave them some schedules from other schools that run a full schedule and from there they started making a schedule that’s our own schedule,” Jessie Diduch said.

Just two weeks into the season, Freeport has already matched last year’s total for the number of girls wrestling tournaments they’ve competed in. While the tournaments offer obvious benefits for learning and practicing before the postseason, the biggest boost they offer is a mental one.

“Oftentimes, especially in the upper weights when you’re only wrestling against the boys I think about at 120 (lbs.) and down is all the girls can take wrestling the boys, after that, it’s just a different pool on how boys are heavier and the way they wrestle,” Jessie Diduch said. ”So they’re going to get beat when you’re wrestling the upper weights, and if you compete and don’t actually know that you’re doing well against girls then you don’t necessarily have the confidence that you need.”

“It’s amazing because I hate wrestling boys because they kick my butt but I get to practice with girls that I can talk to, wrestle with, and communicate with and say ‘hey, I want to work on this and it’s just a lot of help having girls,” Freeport wrestler Caydance Fellows said.

It also allows wrestlers to find more things to work on for the year.

“I get to come back to practice and say ‘this didn’t work so I get to fix it’ and then I got back to compete next weekend and know what I need to fix so this way I know a lot of things now that I compete most every weekend and I’m learning a lot more than I didn’t,” Freeport wrestler Cadence Diduch said.

While the sport continues to grow in some areas, coach Jessie Diduch is looking to see the growth matched at the college level.

“We’d like to see more (NCAA) Division I schools sanction girls wrestling so that the girls are on the same path and more opportunities and some of the same opportunities as the boys do,” Jessie Diduch said.

According to NCSAsports.org, only seven D1 schools offer women’s wrestling and only five four-year schools in Illinois offer the sport (Augustana, Aurora, McKendree, North Central, Quincy). Cadence Diduch will head to Iowa next year to wrestle for the Hawkeyes, she’ll join stateline native and Hononegah alum Rose Cassioppi. The NCAA has not sanctioned women’s wrestling.

For the Diduch family, the opportunity to create a team in Cadence’s final season with the Pretzels is the result of years of hard work.

“We wanted more and I think that she (Cadence) wanted to leave something more than just ‘Cadence (Diduch) is a good wrestler and she was from Freeport’ We wanted Freeport to have its own program so that there were girls that would come after Cadence,” Jessie said.

“Sometimes I get a little emotional,” Jessie said. “Because Cadence wrestled boys for so long and man did she compete against them but there was this whole other layer of opportunity that wasn’t there when she was young.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.